Jayden Reed Merely A Blip On The Radar In Packers’ Loss To Lions
10 hours agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed was nowhere to be found in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Coming into this matchup with the Lions, Reed was expected to have an excellent game against Detroit, who has been vulnerable as they have given up the most receiving yards to opposing slot wide receivers this season. All the Lions did was completely blank Reed from the stat sheet, as Reed only registered one target and reeled in zero catches on the night. Week 14's game was a disappointing outcome for Reed and the Packers, who only had only 24 dropbacks and just 20 pass attempts. The Packers will have a long week to think about this loss as they'll take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, where Reed will be a volatile fantasy WR3 who will no doubt look to bounce back from this goose-egg.
Source: ESPN
