Jayden Daniels Leads Washington To Playoff Berth
2 weeks agoWashington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels went 24-for-36 with 227 passing yards and three scores en route to clinching a playoff spot by defeating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday evening. Daniels added an impressive 127 yards on the ground on 16 attempts. Daniels found Olamide Zaccheaus in the opening quarter on a seven yard TD pass to open the scoring. In the third quarter, he found his tight end Zach Ertz on a ten yard TD pass. Then in overtime, Daniels found Ertz for the second time this evening to clinch the victory. Daniels has now led the game-winning drives in each of the past two games to lead Washington to their first playoff appearance since 2020. Over his past five games, Daniels has tallied 15 passing scores, two rushing scores and tallied over 300 scrimmage yards in three of them.
Source: ESPN.com
