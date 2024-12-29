Jaycee Horn Out, Jadeveon Clowney Active In Week 17
1 week agoCarolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (hip) has officially been ruled out in Week 17 versus the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, while outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee, elbow) is active despite being listed as questionable. The Panthers defense will also be without linebacker Josey Jewell (concussion, quadriceps), who was ruled out on Friday. Defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (knee, illness) and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (knee, shoulder), who were both listed as questionable, are active. Horn, 25, was considered doubtful to play this weekend, so his absence from the lineup on Sunday shouldn't be a surprise after getting hurt in last week's overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals. With Horn out against Tampa, look for Caleb Farley to serve as Carolina's No. 2 corner.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
