Jaxon Smith-Njigba Continues Breakout
3 days agoSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught his fifth touchdown of the season in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals. He finished third on the team in targets, but he caught all five for 82 yards. Smith-Njigba caught passes at all three levels of the field. He continues to be excellent for fantasy football, especially with the way the touchdowns have flowed of late. Smith-Njigba has not fallen below 69 receiving yards since Week 7. He is now operating and producing as if he is Seattle's No. 1 wide receiver. That mantle likely still technically belongs to DK Metcalf, but Smith-Njigba is making a great case for himself. Look for him to continue this streak in Week 14 when Seattle hosts the Green Bay Packers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller