Jared Goff Has Huge Fantasy Night In Losing Effort
3 weeks agoDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff turned in his best fantasy performance of the season in the team's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Goff lit up the Bills for 494 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in what turned out to be the highest-scoring NFL game of this season. The Lions' signal caller threw early and often as he completed 38-of-59 passing attempts in the game. Goff spread the ball around to five different players who caught touchdowns including offensive lineman Dan Skipper. With the Lions trailing much of the game, Goff was in catch-up mode and his stats benefitted big time.
Source: ESPN
