Jared Goff Faces Tough Packers Defense
2 days agoDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will look to stay consistent in Week 14 as the Lions host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Goff is coming off a solid performance in the Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears, where he threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, both to Sam LaPorta. Despite the victory, the Lions' offense sputtered late, and Goff will need to bounce back against a Packers defense that allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. With 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the year, Goff remains a reliable option for fantasy managers, especially with Detroit's potent offense. However, this week's matchup could limit his ceiling, making him a mid-tier QB2 in Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller