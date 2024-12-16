James Cook Runs For 100 Yards, Scores Twice In Detroit
3 weeks agoBuffalo Bills running back James Cook rushed 14 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 48-42 victory over the Detroit Lions. He also added one reception for 28 yards. The Lions have been a stout run defense throughout the season but injuries to their front seven are piling up. Cook's first score came from six yards away in the second quarter. His highlight play was a 41-yard scamper for six early in the third quarter. Buffalo utilized all three of their running backs in the win so it was encouraging for Cook's fantasy managers that he made the most of his touches. He'll be in must-start territory next week against the New England Patriots.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller