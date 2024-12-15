Ja'Marr Chase Plays Well In Week 15
3 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had nine catches for 94 yards in Sunday's win over the Titans. The former LSU Tiger had eight touchdowns in his four appearances leading up to Week 15. While he didn't find the end zone in this one, he still had a quality showing, especially for those participating in PPR formats. With the Bengals still alive for the postseason, Chase and company will host the Browns in Week 16, with the wideout catching five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown when these clubs met back in October.
Source: ESPN
