Jamal Murray Ruled Out For Saturday
4 days agoDenver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's matchup against Washington. He has been ruled out after landing on the initial injury report with a questionable tag. Murray's absence will be a big boost for Russell Westbrook's fantasy stock. He's set to move to the starting lineup, where Westbrook has recorded 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.0 steals this season. This is also a very favorable matchup for Westbrook, as Washington has given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing point guards throughout the season.
Source: Bennett Durando
Source: Bennett Durando