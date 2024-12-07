Jamal Murray Questionable For Saturday Night
4 days agoDenver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. The veteran most recently logged 42 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, logging 42 minutes and finishing with 19 points. Murray wasn't at shootaround on Saturday, and with the Nuggets also playing the Hawks on Sunday, the team may give him a night off to rest his inflamed hamstring. If that happens, Russell Westbrook, who averaged 18 points, six assists, five boards, and two steals in three games without Murray this season, is a lock for any fantasy lineup. Michael Porter Jr., Christian Braun, and Nikola Jokic could also see an uptick in production if Murray isn't out there.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report