Jalen Tolbert Questionable For Week 17
2 weeks agoDallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (finger) was a limited participant in practice all week, entering Sunday's matchup with a questionable status. Given that he was able to practice all week, Tolbert should be good to suit up for the shorthanded Cowboys who will be missing star receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) for the remainder of the season. With Lamb out, the pecking order in the receiving room is questionable. Tolbert likely slots in behind veteran Brandin Cooks and tight end Jake Ferguson, putting him back on the fantasy radar. With that being said, he is a desperation flex option against Philadelphia's seventh-ranked secondary.
Source: RotoBaller
