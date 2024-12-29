Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks Both Active Against Eagles
1 week agoDallas Cowboys wide receivers Jalen Tolbert (finger) and Jalen Brooks (knee) are both active on Sunday to face the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 after coming into the contest listed as questionable. Tolbert suffered a finger injury in last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night and was limited in practice all week. The 25-year-old will not only play against Philly, but he should have an expanded role in the passing attack with top wideout CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) shut down for the final two games of the 2024 season. Despite the expected increase in volume, Tolbert should still be considered a low-upside WR4/flex option for fantasy managers in deeper leagues against an Eagles secondary that has been stingy against receivers in 2024. Brooks should also have a bigger role for Dallas, but he's even riskier for fantasy purposes.
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota