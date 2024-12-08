Jalen Hurts Leads Philly To Another Win
3 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 108 yards and two touchdowns off 14-for-21 passing in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. He added eight carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles were expected to cruise to an easy victory over the Panthers in Week 14. However, despite earning the win, that wasn't the case, with Hurts facing constant pressure all afternoon. Still, his performance was good enough to satisfy fantasy managers. With Philadelphia sniffing another postseason berth, Hurts and company will look for another win in the Week 15 intrastate showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN