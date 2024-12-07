Jalen Brunson Uncertain To Suit Up Versus Detroit
4 days agoNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (back) is questionable heading into Saturday's meeting with the Detroit Pistons. The former Maverick is coming off one of his best showings of the 2024-25 campaign, amassing 24 points and shooting 5-for-6 from behind the arc. But if the back contusion keeps him off the floor on Saturday night, Miles McBride will likely slide into the starting lineup and would be in line for a significant uptick in fantasy production, even more so if Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) doesn't suit up.
Source: NBA Injury Report
