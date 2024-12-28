Jalen Brunson To Warm Up On Saturday Night
2 weeks agoNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (calf) remains questionable for Saturday's game in Washington. He has a sore calf. However, the former Maverick will warm up, with a decision to be made shortly after regarding his availability. If Brunson is not on the floor, Cameron Payne and Miles McBride could be in line for added production. Yet, if he's available, he's a must-start against one of the worst teams in the NBA.
Source: Stefan Bondy
