Jakobi Meyers Catches Five Passes In Loss
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers simply wasn't thrown the ball enough by quarterback Desmond Ridder in the team's 15-9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Though Meyers ended up with nine targets, Ridder took too long to start getting the ball into one of his best playmaker's hands. Meyers is a fantastic receiver in fantasy football and a good playmaker on the field, but he'll need his QB1 back in Week 16 to realize his potential. It's not that he wasn't getting open, but there's only so much you can do on your own. Luckily, Aidan O'Connell (knee) could have a shot to return in Week 16, and the team will face the awful Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense, so Meyers could have a big day coming up soon.
Source: ESPN
