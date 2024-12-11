Jake Haener To Start For Saints In Week 15?
2 days agoThe New Orleans Saints are down to quarterbacks Jake Haener and rookie Spencer Rattler with Derek Carr (concussion, hand) potentially done for the season. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler thinks Haener is well positioned to get the start in Week 15 against the Washington Commanders after replacing Carr in the Week 14 win over the New York Giants. The Saints have yet to make a decision on their starting QB for this Sunday, though, and want to gauge how both Haener and Rattler handle the practice week. New Orleans remains bullish on the future of Rattler after he started three games for an injured Carr earlier this season. However, Haener has more experience and knows how to move the ball downfield, which could give him the nod, at least this week. Either way the Saints go, their QB will be a low-end QB2 in superflex leagues, at best.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
