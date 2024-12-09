Jake Haener Relieves Injured Carr
2 days agoNew Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener entered the game late in the fourth quarter after starter Derek Carr (hand, head) was forced out due to injury. Carr took the ball in a designed run and vaulted over defenders near the sideline but came down hard on his left arm and head. Coming in with four minutes left in the game, Haener took just four snaps and did not record a pass attempt. He handed the ball off three times and was sacked for a ten-yard loss on his only dropback. Haener also took over at quarterback in Week 5 when Carr exited that game with an oblique injury, but the Saints turned to Spencer Rattler for the next three starts. It is too soon to tell who will be the Saints' signal-caller in Week 15, with the decision largely dependent on confirmation of the extent of Carr's injuries.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com