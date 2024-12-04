Jaire Alexander Remains Limited In Practice
3 days agoGreen Bay Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander (knee) was a limited participant once again during Tuesday's practice. This is now back-to-back limited sessions for Alexander ahead of Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions. Alexander has missed three of the last four games due to a partially torn PCL. Despite that, Alexander appears to have a chance at playing in this important divisional contest. The All-Pro defensive back would give this defense and especially this secondary a huge lift. His participation during Wednesday's practice will go a long way to determining his status for Thursday's game.
Source: packers.com
Source: packers.com