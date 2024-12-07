Jadeveon Clowney Downgraded To Out
4 days agoAccording to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's match against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 31-year-old was initially expected to play even after carrying a questionable designation following Friday's practice. However, the veteran linebacker was unable to pass clearance and will set his sights on returning in Week 15 to face the Dallas Cowboys. Since Week 8, Clowney has tallied 4.2 tackles per game (2.4 solo) with nine total assists and 2.5 total sacks. With Clowney sidelined, fantasy managers in IDP formats should expect DJ Johnson and Cam Gill to see an uptick in opportunities. The Carolina defense should not be considered as a potential streaming option as they will face a high-flying Philadelphia offense that is led by star running back Saquon Barkley, who could very well set a new single season rushing record.
Source: Adam Schefter
