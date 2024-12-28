X
2 weeks agoAs expected, Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is officially active for the Week 17 game on Saturday at the New England Patriots after he was activated from Injured Reserve on Friday. In addition to Dobbins coming back, the Chargers will be without Gus Edwards (ankle). Edwards being out is good news for Dobbins, although the Bolts could still ease Dobbins back into the flow alongside rookie Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins. The 26-year-old Dobbins has operated as LA's clear lead back when healthy, though, and has a team-best 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on a career-high 158 carries already in 2024 through 11 games. Dobbins is returning to a favorable matchup as well, with the Patriots defense being a top-10 matchup for opposing RBs this year. He'll be more risky in his first game back from a four-week absence, but Dobbins should at least be in play as an RB3/flex in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez - RotoBaller
Source: The Athletic - Daniel Popper

