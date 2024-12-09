Isaac Guerendo Rumbles For Two Touchdowns, Could Have Sprained Foot
3 days agoSan Francisco 49ers rookie running back Isaac Guerendo (foot) will undergo an MRI exam on Monday after potentially spraining his foot in Week 14. With Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) sidelined, the 24-year-old took over in the backfield in Sunday's win over the Bears. He played well, amassing 78 yards and two scores off 15 carries and adding 50 yards off two receptions. It was a spirited performance for those that picked Guerendo up off the waiver wire and started him this week, but the elation was short-lived. If he can't suit up in Week 15 versus the Rams, Patrick Taylor Jr., who had 25 yards and a touchdown off seven attempts against Chicago, will likely handle the starting duties and will be a popular waiver-wire addition.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter