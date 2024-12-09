Isaac Guerendo Questionable To Return Versus Chicago
3 days agoSan Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup versus the Bears. With Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) on the shelf, Guerendo took over as the team's top option out of the backfield. He has played well, too, running for 78 yards and two scores off 15 carries, adding two grabs for 50 yards. If the 24-year-old doesn't return, Patrick Taylor Jr., who already has a touchdown, will likely continue to lead the way.
Source: San Francisco 49ers
