Is Bubba Wallace A Great DFS Option for Charlotte Lineups?

Sep 28, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson completely dominated the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Larson started second in the race after practice and qualifying were canceled due to rain. After the initial restart, Larson passed Joey Logano and never looked back, leading almost every lap of the first stage and taking the stage win. The second stage, much like the first, was dominated by Larson, with only Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric able to challenge the No. 5 Chevrolet driver. Larson went on to win the second stage without much issue. In the final stage, Larson continued his dominance, leading most of the stage outside of pit stops, but Chase Briscoe finally challenged him. The two drivers ended up competing for the win in the later laps of the final stage, with Briscoe edging ahead on lap 238. Larson kept pace with Briscoe until Briscoe brushed the wall on lap 257, allowing Larson to challenge for the win again. On lap 261, Larson got by Briscoe for the final time as Briscoe fell back to fourth after hitting the wall a few more times. Despite Cindric making a run to catch Larson on the final lap, Larson had enough of a gap ahead of Cindric to hold on for his second win of the season. Larson led 235 of 267 total laps, setting a new track record, and he had a perfect points day by sweeping the stages, earning the fastest single lap, and winning the race. After his second win in now the last three races, Larson extends his championship lead to 26 points over Hamlin with six races left in the season.