Gus Edwards Not A Good Option In Week 14 Despite A Nominal Starting Role
4 days agoLos Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards is not a strong fantasy option in Week 14 despite at least nominally being the leader of the LA backfield. Edwards led the Chargers in Week 13 by being on the field for 52% of the offensive snaps, including 64% of the rushing plays, but he did not see a single snap in the red zone and has always been a non-factor in the passing game. Despite leading the backfield in plays, Edwards totaled just 33 total yards on seven touches. He may once again lead the backfield in Week 14, but the Chiefs elite run defense combined with the presence of Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal also in the backfield makes Edwards close to a must-sit outside of the deepest leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
