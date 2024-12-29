Greg Dortch Hauls In All Three Targets Saturday
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch caught all three of his targets for 18 yards during Saturday's Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 26-year-old continued to see limited offensive participation, playing just 32 percent of snaps, which ranked fourth among all Cardinals wide receivers. He had modest volume through the air and hasn't scored double-digit fantasy points since Week 1. As he continues to operate behind three other impact receivers, Dortch remains off the fantasy radar in most leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
