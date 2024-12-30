Grant Calcaterra Makes Limited Impact In Week 17
1 week agoPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra recorded one reception on two targets for 34 yards in the team's dominant 41-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Calcaterra flashed his ability with a big gain, but his opportunities remain limited in an offense heavily focused on wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. With the receivers commanding the majority of targets, Calcaterra remains a lower option in the passing game and a tough sell as a consistent fantasy contributor. The Eagles wrap up their regular season in Week 18 against the New York Giants, and Calcaterra's role is unlikely to expand significantly.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN