George Pickens Likely To Miss Week 15
2 days agoThe Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac writes that it's likely the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles after he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in practice late last week and missed the Week 14 win over the division-rival Cleveland Browns. Pickens' injury is one that typically requires multiple weeks of rest, and the Steelers want to be cautious with their No. 1 wideout so that he's healthy for the playoffs. So fantasy managers that made the postseason shouldn't expect the 23-year-old pass-catcher to be available versus Philly. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and receiver Van Jefferson benefitted the most from Pickens' absence in Week 14, but Calvin Austin III and Mike Williams will see more offensive snaps as well if Pickens misses a second straight game.
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Gerry Dulac
