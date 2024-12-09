George Pickens Dealing With Grade 2 Hamstring Strain
2 days agoPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) suffered a hamstring injury late last week in practice and was inactive for the Week 14 win over the division-rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday. According to a league source, Pickens is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. There was optimism late Saturday night that Pickens would be able to play, but head coach Mike Tomlin made the call to hold the third-year player out for the first time in his NFL career. Tomlin will not speculate on Pickens' availability for a Week 15 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, and we probably won't have a better idea on his status until later this week. Pickens has been up and down in 2024 but has had much more upside since quarterback Russell Wilson took over the offense. With Pickens out on Sunday, tight end Pat Freirmuth led the team with 48 receiving yards and scored, while Scotty Miller was second on the team with 38 receiving yards on three receptions.
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
