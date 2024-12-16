X
3 weeks agoNew Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau caught a one-yard touchdown pass as the game clock expired in Sunday's loss to the Commanders. The Saints could not convert the ensuing two-point attempt and lost 20-19. Moreau saw four targets, all in the fourth quarter, and caught all of them for 39 receiving yards and the score. His four receptions matched his season high, set back in Week 1 against the Panthers and Sunday's work marked the third time in four games that Moreau saw four targets. The 27-year-old vet has been good for the occasional chunk play this season but does not see enough action in the passing game to be a reliable fantasy asset. His 4-46-1 line from Week 15 gave him his first double-digit PPR score since Week 1. On the season, Moreau has 23 catches for 302 yards and four touchdowns on 31 targets.--Dan Stephens - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com

