Falcons Keeping Faith In Kirk Cousins
4 days agoDespite his poor play recently, Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has made it clear that he is standing by quarterback Kirk Cousins as the starter, even after Cousins tossed four interceptions in the Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cousins has played poorly in recent weeks, but The Athletic's Dianna Russini has been told that no internal discussions of a QB switch to first-rounder Michael Penix Jr. have happened. Atlanta will continue to show faith in Cousins with the added motivation of facing his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, this weekend. Things can change quickly in the NFL, though, so if Cousins falls flat again in Week 14, perhaps Morris will change his tune about the QB situation heading into Week 15. The 36-year-old Cousins has fallen to low-end QB2 status after throwing six interceptions without a touchdown pass in the last three games.
Source: The Athletic - Dianna Russini
