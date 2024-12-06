Evan Williams Ruled Out With Concussion Against Lions
11 hours agoGreen Bay Packers rookie safety Evan Williams (concussion) suffered a concussion on Thursday Night Football against the division-rival Detroit Lions and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. Williams suffered the concussion in the first half and will not be allowed to come back into the game in the second half. That will make things more difficult for the Packers' defense the rest of the way against one of the best offenses in football. Williams, who was a fourth-round pick this year, came into Thursday's game with 45 tackles (28 solo), an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in his first 11 games (four starts). Javon Bullard will see more playing time for however long Williams remains out. The good news for Williams is he'll have extra time to try and clear the league's concussion protocol before Green Bay's next game on Dec. 15 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
