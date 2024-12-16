Elijah Moore Disappoints In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore caught two of his six targets for minus-one yard in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Moore appeared to be on his way to a larger role with tight end David Njoku (hamstring) inactive but he ended up doing next to nothing in the blowout loss. The veteran had a nice stretch in November and early December but he has now caught just five passes for 33 yards over his past two games. That being said, he will still be worth a look as a flex option in a plus matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 assuming that the team sticks with Jameis Winston after benching him late in the loss to the Chiefs.
Source: NFL.com
