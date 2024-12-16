X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore caught two of his six targets for minus-one yard in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Moore appeared to be on his way to a larger role with tight end David Njoku (hamstring) inactive but he ended up doing next to nothing in the blowout loss. The veteran had a nice stretch in November and early December but he has now caught just five passes for 33 yards over his past two games. That being said, he will still be worth a look as a flex option in a plus matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 assuming that the team sticks with Jameis Winston after benching him late in the loss to the Chiefs.--Matt T - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com

More Player News from RotoBaller

Read More News

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Thatcher Demko1 min ago

Dealing With Back Spasms
Victor Hedman11 mins ago

Departs Thursday's Game Early
Joel Embiid10 hours ago

Will Play On Thursday Night
Trae Young11 hours ago

Questionable Friday With A Hand Contusion
Jaxson Hayes11 hours ago

Will Start Thursday Against The Trail Blazers
Cody Martin11 hours ago

Might Miss Friday's Game
Brandon Miller11 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Johnson11 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Lakers
LaMelo Ball11 hours ago

Tagged As Questionable For Friday
Draymond Green11 hours ago

Will Be Available Thursday Against Philadelphia
Stephen Curry11 hours ago

Probable Thursday Night
Zach Edey11 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Kings
Gabe Vincent12 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Night
Aaron Gordon12 hours ago

Listed As Out Friday Against San Antonio
Pete Alonso12 hours ago

Angels "Looking At" Pete Alonso
Anthony Davis12 hours ago

Ruled Out Against The Trail Blazers
Andrew Wiggins12 hours ago

Added To The Injury Report
Maxi Kleber12 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against Cleveland
P.J. Washington12 hours ago

Could Play Friday Against The Cavaliers
Cam Thomas12 hours ago

Active On Thursday
Miles McBride12 hours ago

Questionable For Friday's Matchup In Oklahoma City
Jalen Brunson12 hours ago

Questionable For Friday Against The Thunder
AJ Green13 hours ago

Skips Thursday's Game
Noah Clowney13 hours ago

Unavailable On Thursday
George Kittle13 hours ago

Upgrades To Full Practice On Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.14 hours ago

Misses Thursday's Practice
Clayton Keller14 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Thursday
Brock Purdy14 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Anton Forsberg14 hours ago

Rejoins Senators Lineup
Artem Zub14 hours ago

Back In Senators Lineup Thursday
Alvin Kamara14 hours ago

Kendre Miller Miss Another Practice
Marc-Edouard Vlasic14 hours ago

Ready For Season Debut On Thursday
A.J. Brown14 hours ago

DeVonta Smith Listed As DNPs Again On Thursday
Jared Spurgeon14 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Martin Fehervary14 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday
Zachary L'Heureux15 hours ago

Suspended For Three Games
Jalen Hurts15 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Chris Olave15 hours ago

Practices In Full Again On Thursday
Justice Hill15 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 18
Darnell Mooney15 hours ago

Drake London, Darnell Mooney Added To Injury Report
Ladd McConkey15 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
Josh Jacobs16 hours ago

Practices In Limited Capacity On Thursday
Hunter Henry16 hours ago

Remains In Limited Status On Thursday
Malik Nabers16 hours ago

Logs Limited Session On Thursday
Bailey Zappe17 hours ago

Starting On Saturday
Tee Higgins17 hours ago

Officially Questionable For Week 18
Jerome Ford18 hours ago

Won't Play On Saturday
David Njoku18 hours ago

Officially Ruled Out For Week 18
Anthony Richardson19 hours ago

Not Seen On Thursday
Chase Brown19 hours ago

To Be Game-Time Decision On Saturday
Drake Maye20 hours ago

Will Start In Week 18
William Eklund21 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jake Walman21 hours ago

To Remain Out For Fifth Consecutive Game
Samuel Ersson21 hours ago

Labeled As Day-To-Day
Valeri Nichushkin21 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Kirill Kaprizov21 hours ago

Likely Out For At Least Two More Games
Auston Matthews21 hours ago

Remains Out On Thursday
Darcy Kuemper22 hours ago

Logs 33-Save Shutout Against Devils
Drake Maye1 day ago

Limited As Week 18 Prep Begins
Xander Schauffele2 days ago

Hoping To Find Success Again At Majors In 2025
Chris Kirk2 days ago

Starts 2025 Defending The Sentry Title
Max Homa2 days ago

Hopes To Rebound After Disappointing 2024 Season
Nick Dunlap2 days ago

Looks To Build On Impressive Rookie Season
Collin Morikawa2 days ago

Heads To The Sentry After Excellent 2024 Season
PGA2 days ago

Sungjae Im Hoping To Start 2025 Season Strongly At The Sentry
Russell Henley2 days ago

Closes Out 2024 Season Strong
Jason Day2 days ago

Looks Ahead To 2025 Season At The Sentry
Akshay Bhatia2 days ago

To Repeat Last Year’s Sentry Performance?
Ludvig Aberg2 days ago

Returns To The Sentry
Jesús Luzardo2 days ago

Jesus Luzardo Feeling 100 Percent
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Making First Career Start At Kapalua
Corey Conners2 days ago

Making Third Consecutive Start At Kapalua
Viktor Hovland2 days ago

A Gametime Decision For Year's First Event
Tony Finau2 days ago

Making Sixth Start At Kapalua After Rumor-Filled Offseason
Justin Thomas2 days ago

Looks To Get Off To Fast Start In 2025 At Kapalua
Jason Robertson2 days ago

Tallies Three Points In Victory
John Tavares2 days ago

Extends Point Streak To Eight Games
Valeri Nichushkin2 days ago

Departs Early On Tuesday
Samuel Ersson2 days ago

Departs Early On Tuesday
Kris Letang2 days ago

Placed On Injured Reserve, Marcus Pettersson Activated
Patrick Cantlay3 days ago

Looks For Hot Start In 2025
Sam Burns3 days ago

In Top Form Ahead of Kapalua
Cameron Young3 days ago

Needs To Avoid Bad Rounds In Hawaii
Sahith Theegala3 days ago

Looking For Big 2025 Start In Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama3 days ago

Always A Threat In Hawaii
Billy Horschel3 days ago

Seeks To Build Off Great 2024 Campaign
Jack Flaherty3 days ago

Orioles Interested In Reunion With Jack Flaherty
Alex Bregman4 days ago

Tigers "All-In" On Alex Bregman
Trevor Williams4 days ago

Returning To Washington On Two-Year Deal
Josh Bell4 days ago

Returning To Washington
Pete Alonso4 days ago

Giants Have Pete Alonso "On Their Radar"
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players