Elias Pettersson To Sit Out Road Trip
2 weeks agoVancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) will not be available for the team's upcoming two-game road trip. Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet has announced Pettersson is "a week away" from returning. This might mean he also won't be available for Friday's home game against Nashville. An undisclosed injury sidelined Pettersson for Saturday's game against Seattle. Pius Suter filled a top-six role versus the Kraken with Pettersson absent. He will have extra fantasy value until Pettersson returns, although Suter has struggled to produce offense lately. He has gone scoreless seven times in his past nine outings, with zero goals to show for his efforts.
Source: Sportsnet
Source: Sportsnet