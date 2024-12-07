Eddy Pineiro To Be Avoided Against Eagles
5 days agoCarolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro will be hoping his offense can move the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The odds are not in his favor. Pineiro has seen more opportunities in the last few weeks, going 7-for-9 on field goals in his previous two games. However, two misses against Tampa Bay last week could have a lingering effect on him. Regardless, it simply isn't wise to trust he'll have many attempts against this caliber of team.
Source: ESPN
