Eddy Pineiro Not Ideal For Week 17
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro hasn't been much of a fantasy option over the last few weeks. In fact, Pineiro has only two field goal attempts over his last three games. Last week, Pineiro connected on 3-of-4 extra point attempts and his lone field goal in the win over the Arizona Cardinals. Now, Pineiro heads into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17. A team he made three field goals against in Week 13. The 29-year-old also missed two field goals during that game. Pineiro might be active this weekend, but he's far from a lock in terms of a solid fantasy kicker.
Source: ESPN
