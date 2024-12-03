Eagles Release John Ross From Practice Squad
3 days agoThe Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday released veteran wide receiver John Ross (undisclosed) from their practice squad. Ross was active for one game with the Eagles this year and caught one of his two targets for a six-yard pickup and had been on the practice-squad injured list due to an undisclosed ailment since Oct. 21. The 29-year-old speedster will now go back on the open market and he's unlikely to sign with another team with only five weeks remaining in the 2024 season. The former ninth overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2017 out of Washington played in 10 games (one start) with the New York Giants back in 2021 and had 11 receptions on 20 targets for 224 yards and one touchdown. Ross did have seven scores in his second season in 2018 with Cincy and had a career-high 506 receiving yards the following year, but that was the extent of his production in the NFL.
Source: NFL Network - Tom Pelissero
