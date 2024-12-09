Eagles Passing Attack Still Not Clicking
2 days agoThe Philadelphia Eagles' struggles in the passing game continued in their narrow 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 14. The Eagles have won nine straight games to improve to 11-2 on the season, and while their running game and defense has been electric, their passing attack continues to leave a lot to be desired. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for only 108 yards on 21 pass attempts against Carolina, and Philly entered the week with an NFL-low 307 pass attempts on the year. The Eagles have stars at receiver in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but they just have not been able to get in a rhythm through the air this year with Philly committing to the run so much. Things won't get any easier for Hurts and the Eagles' passing attack in a Week 15 showdown next Sunday against a stingy Pittsburgh Steelers defense.
Source: ESPN.com - Tim McManus
