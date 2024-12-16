Dustin Jacoby Pulls Off Stunning Knockout At UFC Tampa
3 weeks agoDustin Jacoby scored a stunning comeback third-round KO win over Vitor Petrino at UFC Tampa. Jacoby entered the bout as a big underdog and in the first two rounds, Petrino was landing the more damaging shots. But, in the third round with less than 90 seconds left in the fight, Jacoby landed a right cross that put Petrino out cold. With the win, Jacoby is now 20-9-1 as a pro and 8-6-1 in the UFC. Jacoby should get a ranked opponent next.
Source: UFC
