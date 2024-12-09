Drew Lock To Start In Week 15 If He's Healthy
2 days agoNew York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (undisclosed) will start under center in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens unless he's not physically able to play, according to head coach Brian Daboll. It's unclear what exactly is wrong with Lock, but he's undergoing evaluation and testing on Monday after losing to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in his second straight start. The 28-year-old was extremely underwhelming in Week 14, going 21-for-49 passing for 227 yards with an interception in a 14-11 loss, while also coming out of the contest beat up. Despite two underwhelming performances from Lock, the G-Men are sticking with him over Tommy DeVito (forearm), who is nursing a right-forearm injury. The former second-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2019 out of Missouri has completed only 51.85% of his passes the last two weeks. Fantasy managers in superflex leagues can only hope for some garbage-time production out of Lock if he faces the Ravens this week.
Source: The Bergen Record - Art Stapleton
