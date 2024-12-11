Drew Lock In Walking Boot, Tommy DeVito Expected To Start On Sunday
2 days agoNew York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that quarterback Drew Lock (heel) is dealing with a heel injury and is in a walking boot. As a result, Tommy DeVito is expected to make the start this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15. DeVito made his first start of the year in the Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and underwhelmed, going 21-for-31 for 189 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also picked up a right-forearm injury and was inactive the following week. Lock similarly underwhelmed in his two starts at QB and is now banged up, so the G-Men will turn back to DeVito, who is apparently recovered from his forearm injury. The Ravens defense has allowed lots of big plays in the passing game this year, but it's unclear if DeVito and the Giants offense will be able to take advantage. At best, DeVito is a desperation low-end QB2 option in superflex fantasy leagues. UPDATE: Lock didn't practice on Wednesday.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan
