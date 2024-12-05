Draymond Green Ruled Out Thursday Against Houston
18 hours agoGolden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (calf) will not be able to play in Thursday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to left calf tightness. He joins Stephen Curry (ankle), who will also be sidelined for rest purposes with the Warriors in the first half of back-to-back games. Until Green is able to suit up again, Jonathan Kuminga will likely continue to receive increased playing time. Against the Nuggets on Tuesday, Kuminga posted 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.
Source: NBA Injury Report
