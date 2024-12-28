Drake Maye Questionable To Return On Saturday
2 weeks agoNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (head) is questionable to return to Saturday's clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. The signal-caller didn't last long before taking a hard shot, completing his only pass attempt for one yard. With the Patriots not going anywhere near the postseason, it may not make sense for Maye to return, especially if he's undergoing a concussion evaluation. But while he is sidelined, Jacoby Brissett will handle things under center, potentially for the remainder of Week 17.
Source: New England Patriots
