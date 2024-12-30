Dorian Thompson-Robinson Struggles In Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoCleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 24 of his 47 passes for 170 yards and one interception while adding 10 yards on four carries and losing a fumble in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Thompson-Robinson struggled to move the ball on a rainy, windy afternoon in Cleveland as he has failed to throw a touchdown pass in either of his two starts this season. The Dolphins defense didn't help matters as they sacked him once and forced three intentional grounding penalties in the contest. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was non-committal about who would be his quarterback in the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens next week, although it would be a mild surprise if the team goes away from DTR as they are attempting to tank for the best possible draft pick this offseason.
Source: NFL.com
