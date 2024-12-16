Donte Jackson Exits Loss To Eagles And Does Not Return
3 weeks agoPer Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers defensive back Donte Jackson (back) was forced from the team's 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and did not return. The 29-year-old racked up three tackles before his exit. Jackson was injured early in the second quarter of the contest. In addition to their loss, the Steelers left this one with a few key injuries -- particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The former Carolina Panthers' ailment is actually a re-aggravation of a back issue he picked up in Pittsburgh's Week 14 outing against the Cleveland Browns. However, he did not appear on this week's practice report. Defensive back James Pierre entered the contest in Jackson's stead and is projected to fill in again if he's required to miss additional playing time. Pierre and Joey Porter Jr. are the only active cornerbacks on the team's roster without a designation.
Source: Ray Fittipaldo
