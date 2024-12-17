DJ Moore Catches Eight Passes Vs. Vikings
3 weeks agoChicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore hauled in all eight of his targets for 46 yards in Monday night's 30-12 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. He added 24 yards on three carries. The 27-year-old's yardage output was down again after a two-game stretch in which he recorded 203 yards and 15 receptions on 23 targets. However, Moore was still productive, putting together his fifth-straight double-digit fantasy point outing. Quarterback Caleb Williams' pass quality is suspect, but it hasn't stopped the veteran from being effective. While fellow wideouts Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen feature sub-55% catch rates, the seventh-year WR holds a near-68% mark. Moore has a meeting with the Detroit Lions on tap for Week 16 and could be primed for another productive day with their division rivals reeling from injuries.
Source: ESPN
