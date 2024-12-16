Diontae Johnson Won't Rejoin The Team This Week
3 weeks agoThe Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday that recently suspended wide receiver Diontae Johnson and the team have mutually agreed to excuse him from team activities this week. Johnson was suspended for the Week 15 win over the New York Giants due to conduct detrimental to the team when he refused to enter the Week 13 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 28-year-old has been unhappy with his role in Baltimore since being acquired at the deadline from the Carolina Panthers and now is unlikely to play in Week 16 when the team takes on the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. In four games active with Baltimore, he has just one catch on five targets for six yards. Johnson should have been dropped from fantasy rosters long ago, and it remains to be seen if he'll even see the field again in 2024.
Source: Baltimore Ravens
