DeVonta Smith On Track To Return In Week 14
19 hours agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is practicing for a second straight day on Thursday, and he is trending toward returning from a two-game absence to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 14. As always, Smith has been up and down this year, finishing as a top 24 wideout five times in nine games but outside the top 30 four times. However, Dallas Goedert (knee) is trending toward missing Sunday's contests, which raises the floor and ceiling of Smith. With six teams out of action on a bye, Smith sets up to be a solid WR3 option against a Carolina defense that presents a neutral matchup for wideouts. UPDATE: Smith practiced in full for the second straight day on Thursday.
Source: Dave Zangaro
