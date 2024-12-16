Devonta Smith Notches Season Highs In Week 15
3 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith caught 11 of 12 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in the team's 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15. It was a season-best performance for Smith, who set new highs in receptions and yards while securing a touchdown for the second week straight. He played a key role in Philadelphia's aerial success, leading the team in targets and receptions while notching chunk gains of 22 and 20 yards. His short touchdown catch in the second quarter helped the Eagles establish control of the game early. Despite occasional inconsistency stemming from limited opportunities -- this was his first game with over seven targets since Week 3 -- Smith's ceiling was on full display. Heading into a Week 16 road matchup against the Washington Commanders, Smith profiles as a high-upside WR2 for fantasy managers.
Source: ESPN
