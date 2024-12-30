Devin Singletary Not Productive In Backup Role Sunday
2 weeks agoNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary rushed for 21 yards on five carries during Sunday's Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He also converted his lone target into a nine-yard reception. Singletary was more efficient than teammate Tyrone Tracy Jr., but he had 15 fewer touches and played just 26.8 percent of offensive snaps compared to Tracy's 66.1 percent. Singletary remains the No. 2 option out of the backfield in New York, so he'll remain off the fantasy radar as long as Tracy stays healthy heading into Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller